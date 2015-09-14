UPDATE 2-Emirates airline profit falls for first time in 5 years
* Revenue flat, held back by firmer dollar (Adds quotes, details, background)
TOKYO, Sept 14 Toshiba Corp is set to report an operating loss of more than 10 billion yen ($83 million) in the April-June quarter hurt by weakness in the consumer electronics business, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Toshiba last reported a first-quarter loss three years ago, and posted a profit of 47.6 billion yen in the year-earlier quarter, the Nikkei said.
Toshiba, which disclosed earlier this year that it overstated past profits, is due to report its delayed April-June results on Monday. ($1 = 120.4000 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Revenue flat, held back by firmer dollar (Adds quotes, details, background)
ZURICH, May 11 Britain's planned departure from the European Union opens the door for a UK-Swiss deal covering financial services, the head of one of Switzerland's biggest private banks said on Thursday.