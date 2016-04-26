PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday that it booked an impairment charge of 260 billion yen ($2.34 billion) for the past fiscal year on the nuclear business, a much-anticipated move to address lingering doubts over its book-keeping.
Toshiba, however, raised its earnings estimates for the year ended in March as it booked a pretax profit of 590 billion yen from the sale of a medical equipment division to Canon Inc .
It now forecasts a group net loss of 470 billion yen, smaller than a 710 billion yen loss estimated earlier. ($1 = 110.9900 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
SINGAPORE, May 22 Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by reports that an OPEC-led supply cut would not only be extended into next year but might also be deepened in order to tightening the market and prop up prices.