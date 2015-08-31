TOKYO Aug 31 The head of scandal-tarred Toshiba
Corp said on Monday the company has found a half-decade's worth
of new accounting problems forcing it to further delay closing
its books but that it does not expect a big impact on its
projected results.
The laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate has found some 10 new
cases of accounting errors stretching back to around 2010,
although these will not drastically affect Toshiba's forecast
for an operating profit of 170 billion yen ($1.40 billion) for
the year ended March 31, Chief Executive Masashi Muromachi told
a news conference after the company again delayed its
book-closing.
Toshiba, struggling to emerge from a $1.2 billion
bookkeeping scandal, was unable to release its annual results on
Monday as planned after finding additional errors including
incorrect impairment charges on fixed assets at several
subsidiaries and improperly timed booking of loss provisions at
a U.S. subsidiary.
Muromachi said the U.S. unit was not its Westinghouse
nuclear business.
All told, the errors will not be "huge," Muromachi said but
he declined to say what the scale of the new problems might be.
($1 = 121.2800 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Writing by William Mallard; Editing
by Louise Heavens)