Etihad Airways to suspend flights to and from Qatar from Tuesday
DUBAI, June 5 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways said it will suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice.
TOKYO Oct 10 Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday that it plans to buy Shaw's 20 percent stake in nuclear power plant company Westinghouse Electric Co for about 125 billion yen ($1.6 billion) within 90 days, using cash on hand and loans.
Toshiba said it would pursue talks with a number of firms that have expressed interest in taking a minority stake in Westinghouse.
DUBAI, June 5 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways said it will suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice.
June 5 Greenlight Capital's plan to split up General Motors Co's stock, as well as its challenge to the company's board of directors, will come to a head on Tuesday, as the U.S. automaker's shareholders cast their votes on the hedge fund's proposals.