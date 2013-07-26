TOKYO, July 26 Japan's Toshiba Corp
said on Friday it aims to cut a combined 10 billion yen ($100
million) in costs in its television and PC businesses in the
year to March 2014 and double that figure in the following year
to cope with persistently weak demand.
Toshiba said it will shift 400 staff from its domestic TV
and PC businesses to its social infrastructure arm and other
segments this fiscal year, after breaking up its Digital
Products company into three divisions.
The company's TV segment has been in the red for the past
two years due to weak global sales, partly reflecting a slowdown
in Europe, and a drop in domestic demand following a short-lived
boost from a switch to digital broadcasting. The PC market has
also been hit by the rise of smartphones and tablets.
Toshiba said it would aim to increase TV sales in emerging
economies to 40 percent of total revenue, from 30 percent in
fiscal 2012, while expanding its line of high-end LCD TVs and
focusing on its B2B business.
The company's share price closed down 3.7 percent on Friday
at 463 yen, in line with a 3 percent drop in Tokyo's benchmark
Nikkei share index.
($1 = 99.6200 Japanese yen)
