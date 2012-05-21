BANGKOK May 21 A Thai unit of Japan's Toshiba
Corp said on Monday it planned to invest 2 billion baht
($64 million) to build an air conditioning unit plant at the
Bangkadi industrial estate.
The construction of the new plant would be completed in
February 2013 and it planned to double capacity at the plant
over the next three years, Akio Ozaka, managing director at
Toshiba Carrier (Thailand) Co, told reporters.
Toshiba had to halt operations last year at nine of its 10
production plants on two industrial estates in Pathum Thani
province, including Bangkadi, due to severe floods.
Bangkadi is Toshiba's main production centre in Southeast
Asia. Its factories there make home appliances, semiconductors
and lighting products.
($1 = 31.34 baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)