ECB may vet banks' responses to UK request for Brexit plans -senior banker
LONDON, June 2 The European Central Bank may vet responses to a Bank of England letter asking lenders how they will cope with Brexit, a senior banker said on Friday.
LONDON Jan 20 Japanese industrial electronics firm Toshiba is considering making a bid for British nuclear fuel producer Urenco, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.
Toshiba is understood to be in talks with several backers, including bank Mizuho, the paper said.
Toshiba could not immediately be reached for comment.
Urenco, formed by the British, German and Dutch governments in the 1970s, is controlled by a shareholding pact aimed at preventing its cutting-edge centrifuge technology from ending up in the wrong hands.
The shareholders have been conducting a strategic review, and have appointed advisers to discuss possible future options for the company, thought to be worth around 10 billion euros ($13 billion).
Private equity firms are also interested in Urenco, the Sunday Times said.
In may 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb3,419.4 million