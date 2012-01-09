LAS VEGAS Jan 9 Japan's Toshiba Corp
said on Monday it plans to enter the smart home energy
market in the United States at the end of this year and generate
10 billion yen ($129.68 million) in revenue by the fiscal year
ending March, 2016.
Toshiba will use Swiss-based Landis+Gyr, which the
electronics manufacturer bought in a $2.3 billion deal last May,
to move into the smart grid market in the United States.
Toshiba said it expects the small community business, which
helps users efficiently manage their power usage, generate 900
billion yen ($11.67 billion) global sales by fiscal year 2015.
Toshiba said it expects 140 billion yen ($1.82 billion)in sales
to be generated in the United States.
By 2015, utilities are expected to install smart meters in
approximately half of the 96 million U.S. homes as well as other
meters in 5 million homes.