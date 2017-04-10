By Ceyda Caglayan
| ISTANBUL, April 10
ISTANBUL, April 10 Turkey's Vestel is
in talks to buy the television unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp
, an official for the Turkish maker of electronics and
home appliances said on Monday, declining to be identified.
Vestel last year signed a five-year agreement with Toshiba,
giving it the right to produce and sell televisions under the
Toshiba brand in Europe.
Toshiba, a televisions-to-construction conglomerate expects
to book a net loss of about $9 billion for the year that ended
in March, due to a writedown related to cost overruns at its
U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse that recently went bankrupt.
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing
by Daren Butler)