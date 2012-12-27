TOKYO Dec 27 Japan's Toshiba Corp is
in talks with three parties, including U.S. engineering firm
Chicago Bridge and Iron Company NV, to sell a portion of
its stake in its nuclear power unit Westinghouse, according to
media reports.
Toshiba CEO Norio Sasaki told Dow Jones Newswires in a
interview on Thursday that the firm is in discussions to sell up
to a 16 percent stake in Westinghouse, in which the Japanese
company currently owns a 67 percent stake.
While the Japanese company is in talks with firms including
Chicago Bridge and Iron on selling part of its Westinghouse
stake, it intends to retain its place as the reactor builder's
controlling shareholder, a Toshiba spokesman said, adding that
nothing has been decided yet.
Toshiba is also set to buy back 20 percent of Westinghouse
from Louisiana-based Shaw Group Inc by January,
bringing its total holdings to 87 percent, which analysts say is
a burden on the Japanese firm.
Dow Jones said Toshiba has received proposals from two other
firms to buy the 20 percent stake, citing Sasaki, including
companies outside the United States.
Chicago Bridge and Iron, which has agreed to acquire rival
nuclear firm Shaw, is in the leading position to buy a stake in
Westinghouse, Japanese wire service Jiji reported, without
stating the size of the share.
Shares in Toshiba ended up 3.2 percent at 321 yen on
Thursday compared to a 0.9 percent rise on Tokyo's benchmark
Nikkei average.
Shaw partnered with Toshiba and Japanese engineer IHI Corp
to buy Westinghouse from British Nuclear Fuels Plc for
$5.4 billion in 2006. Toshiba later trimmed its stake to 67
percent after selling part of it to Kazakhstan's state-owned
nuclear power company Kazatomprom.