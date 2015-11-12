* Westinghouse wrote down assets by $1.3 bln in 2 years
* Toshiba says U.S. unit still profitable
(Adds details with confirmation by Toshiba)
TOKYO Nov 12 Japan's Toshiba Corp said
on Thursday its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse had booked losses
in fiscal years 2012 and 2013, a fresh revelation of
difficulties faced by the embattled industrial conglomerate.
Westinghouse fell into the red as it wrote down its assets
by about $900 million in fiscal year 2012 and by about $400
million in fiscal 2013, a Toshiba spokesman said, confirming the
figures first reported by Japanese magazine Nikkei Business.
The revelations come after Toshiba said in July that
Westinghouse was more profitable now than when Toshiba bought it
in 2006.
Despite the two years of losses, however, the Toshiba
spokesman said Westinghouse has been in good shape overall,
posting a profit of $200 million to $300 million annually on
average over eight years since the acquisition.
The writedowns mainly reflected sluggish demand for new
nuclear power plants, according to Toshiba. The Japanese
laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate does not disclose results for
the nuclear power business alone.
Analysts have long speculated that the value of assets and
goodwill related to Toshiba's 87 percent stake in the nuclear
unit has been overstated, especially since the Fukushima
disaster and the U.S. shale boom have reduced the appeal of
nuclear power.
Toshiba has said it inflated its profits by about 155
billion yen over roughly seven years, masking a wide range of
unprofitable business. Third-party investigators blamed senior
management as well as a culture that discouraged employees from
questioning authority.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Reiji Murai; Writing by Kazunori
Takada; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Susan Fenton)