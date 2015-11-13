* Shares slump as much as 9.2 pct to near 3-year low
* Toshiba defends disclosure
* Says Westinghouse operations profitable overall
(Updates share move; adds comments from analysts)
By Joshua Hunt
TOKYO, Nov 13 Investors dumped shares in Japan's
Toshiba Corp on Friday, as closure on the company's
$1.3 billion accounting scandal appeared further out of reach
after new revelations of losses at its U.S. nuclear unit
Westinghouse.
The laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate confirmed an earlier
media report saying the Westinghouse nuclear business had booked
losses in fiscal years 2012 and 2013.
The company defended its disclosure practices, saying it did
not need to write down such losses because the Westinghouse
operation was profitable overall.
But the shares, which had already fallen around 39 percent
after the company revealed past accounting problems in April,
plunged as much as 9.2 percent to a near three-year low as
investors doubted whether Toshiba would regain credibility any
time soon. The shares later erased some of the losses to be down
5.4 percent.
Nicholas Smith, a strategist at brokerage CLSA, said the
latest news came just as some investors were considering betting
on a recovery in Toshiba shares.
"I think some of the braver hedge funds were mulling it, and
are now feeling really lucky that they hadn't pulled the
trigger," he said.
Toshiba has said it inflated its profits by about 155
billion yen ($1.26 billion) over roughly seven years. An
independent accounting probe said in July that the company
suffered from dysfunctions in governance and a culture of
discouraging employees from questioning their superiors.
Analysts have long speculated that the value of assets and
goodwill related to Westinghouse, in which Toshiba has an 87
percent stake, has been overstated, especially as the Fukushima
disaster and the U.S. shale boom have reduced the appeal of
nuclear power.
The company said in July that it was considering lowering
its stake in Westinghouse.
Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors,
said some investors may find Toshiba's bad-to-worse moment to be
a good buying opportunity.
"In terms of corporate governance and company politics it's
farcical, but the company does have profitable businesses. I'd
say now is a better time than most to consider allocating," he
said.
($1 = 122.6000 yen)
(Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)