Nikkei falls 1 pct, pressured by stronger yen and Wall St losses
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday, surrendering the 20,000 level after losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
TOKYO Aug 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp is likely to sell a 16 percent stake out of its 67 percent holding in its U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse to businesses including a U.S. nuclear-related firm to put it in a better position to win orders from developing countries, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Tuesday.
The newspaper did not identify the potential buyers of the stake or a deal amount.
Toshiba was not available for immediate comment during Japan's summer "Obon" holidays.
* Qiagen receives U.S. FDA approval for Cytomegalovirus (CMV) testing on automated Qiasymphony platform