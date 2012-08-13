TOKYO Aug 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp is likely to sell a 16 percent stake out of its 67 percent holding in its U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse to businesses including a U.S. nuclear-related firm to put it in a better position to win orders from developing countries, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Tuesday.

The newspaper did not identify the potential buyers of the stake or a deal amount.

Toshiba was not available for immediate comment during Japan's summer "Obon" holidays.