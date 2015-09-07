Sept 7 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on
Monday it had decided there was no need for a writedown on its
Westinghouse operations after an accounting scandal raised
concerns it was overestimating the value of its U.S. nuclear
business.
Toshiba looked into whether it needed to write down the
value of Westinghouse's deferred tax assets, or credits that can
be used to reduce future tax bills, but its accountants agreed
there was none, Chief Executive Masashi Muromachi told
reporters.
Toshiba earlier booked a net loss of 37.8 billion yen ($318
million) net loss for the financial year through end-March.
($1=118.8300 yen)
