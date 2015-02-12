NEW YORK Feb 12 Westinghouse Electric is hoping
to take further steps toward supplying nuclear power plant
equipment to India even if issues about liability are not yet
resolved, the head of the company said on Thursday.
During President Barack Obama's visit to New Delhi last
month, the two countries announced a "breakthrough" designed to
open India's nuclear power sector to U.S. firms by addressing
concerns for liability borne by suppliers.
But few details were released beyond a framework based on
India's acceptance of the principle that plant operators should
bear primary liability in the event of a nuclear disaster, and
significant work remains on the fine print of the deal.
"It's still really early," Danny Roderick, chief executive
of Toshiba unit Westinghouse, told reporters after an
industry event in New York. "You have to realize these are
documents that are going to take months and months to review."
Roderick, who was in India when the U.S.-India agreement was
announced, said he plans to return to the country in the next
few months. Westinghouse has been granted land in Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat to build six reactors.
"I'm hopeful that the May time-frame, when I come back from
India, that we're going to have a plan on how we might be able
to move forward commercially, even if I can't totally move
forward in the nuclear liability space yet," Roderick said.
"There's a lot to do long before I need the nuclear liability."
In the past, Roderick said, "We have established commercial
protocol that says we can move forward to this point under the
understanding that if you don't fix your nuclear liability
regime that you can't ever operate this unit, or you can't get
fuel or whatever the case may be."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Bernard Orr)