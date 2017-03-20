March 20 Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the
nuclear power plant developer owned by Japanese electronics
company Toshiba Corp, is taking offers for a financing
package to help it go through U.S. bankruptcy, people familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
Toshiba is reviewing proposals from financial institutions
and investment firms about a so-called debtor-in-possession
loan, which would carry the company through a potential
bankruptcy, said two people familiar with the situation. The
size of this financing package is expected to exceed $500
million, the people added.
Should it file for bankruptcy, the money would allow
Westinghouse to continue to pay employees and build four nuclear
power plants in Georgia and South Carolina, commissioned by
local utility companies. These would be the first nuclear power
plants built in the United States in more than 30 years.
The sources cautioned that the move is preparatory and that
no decision has yet been made for Westinghouse to file for
bankruptcy. They asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Westinghouse was
working with bankruptcy attorneys and a turnaround expert.
Toshiba has so far said it is considering several options
for Westinghouse, including selling the unit.
Toshiba and Westinghouse did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Toshiba has said it would take a $6.3 billion writedown
related to Westinghouse, and gained an extension from Japanese
regulators until April 11 to submit financial results or face
having its public shares delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
The power plants Westinghouse is building are called the
Virgil C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station in Fairfield County,
South Carolina and the Vogtle Electric Generating Plant in Burke
County, Georgia. Scana Corp and Santee Cooper own the
plants in South Carolina, and Georgia Power leads a consortium
that commissioned the Georgia plants.
"We will continue to hold (Westinghouse) accountable for
their responsibilities under our agreement," Georgia Power said
in a statement. "Work continues to progress at the Vogtle site,
we are monitoring the situation and prepared for any potential
outcome."
Scana did not respond to a request for comment.
In a potential Westinghouse bankruptcy, the utility
companies would be among the largest creditors of the developer,
owed the work that has yet to be completed and potential
penalties, according to the sources.
The exploding population in the southeastern United States
spurred the development of the plants, which were first approved
by regulators in 2012.
Nuclear power fell out of favor in the United States after a
partial nuclear meltdown at Three Mile Island in central
Pennsylvania in the late 1970s.
Toshiba's acquisition of Westinghouse about 10 years ago for
$5.4 billion represented a major bet on a renaissance of the
fuel. But the projects now face long construction delays and
billions of dollars in cost overruns.
