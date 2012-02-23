TOKYO Feb 23 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Thursday that it plans to receive a $1 billion loan via the state-backed Japan Bank for International Cooperation and other banks to help fund its purchase of Swiss-based meter maker Landis+Gyr.

The Finance Ministry set up a $100 billion fund in August last year to help fund firms wanting to leverage a strong yen for acquisitions as well as exporters that have been hit by strength in the yen.

Toshiba said that it was seeking to reduce currency risks by having the loan denominated in dollars. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)