BANGKOK, April 1 Total Access Communication PCL (TAC), Thailand's second-largest mobile operator, said on Wednesday it aims to conclude talks about its partnership with state-run CAT Telecom within the second quarter of this year.

TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, is also in talks with the industry regulator to return some of its 1800MHz frequency to the regulator, Sigve Brekke, head of Telenor Asia, told reporters.

TAC operates its 2G mobile service on the 1800-MHz spectrum under a concession contract with CAT, due to expire in 2018.

The company planned to use some bandwidth of the 1800 MHz to upgrade into higher speed 4G service, Brekke said.

