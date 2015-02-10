BANGKOK Feb 10 Thailand's second-largest mobile
operator Total Access Communication PCL (TAC) said on
Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit was lower-than-forecast
due to higher costs, lower service revenue amid fierce
competition.
TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, posted a net
profit of 1.89 billion baht ($57.96 million) for the
October-December quarter, lower than the 2.44 billion baht
average forecast by six analysts polled by Reuters.
Net profit dropped 27 percent from the previous quarter. For
2014, net profit rose just 1.5 percent, it said in a statement.
($1 = 32.6100 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens)