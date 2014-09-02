BANGKOK, Sept 2 Thailand's second-largest mobile
operator, Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC), said
its chief executive Jon Eddy Abdullah resigned on Tuesday and
the company appointed vice chairman Sigve Brekke to be acting
CEO.
TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, is in the
process of appointing a new CEO, it said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Brekke previously served as TAC's CEO during 2005-2008 and
continues his role as executive vice president and head of
Telenor Group's Asia operations, the statement said.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)