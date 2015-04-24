BANGKOK, April 23 Total Access Communication PCL (TAC), Thailand's second-largest mobile operator, on Friday said first-quarter net profit fell 31 percent due to higher marketing and other costs.

TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor ASA, posted profit of 2.29 billion baht ($70 million) for January-March, higher than the 1.92 billion baht mean estimate of 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

The result compared with 3.3 billion baht in the same period a year earlier.

Competition in Thailand's mobile market has intensified amid weak consumption and slow economic growth, with operators increasing marketing, handset discounts and promotional packages. ($1 = 32.60 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)