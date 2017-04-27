(Adds details, Pouyanne quotes)
By Bate Felix
April 27 French oil and gas major Total
could consider taking a stake in the planned listing
of part of Saudi Arabia's Aramco, the company's chief executive
said on Thursday.
Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne told an oil summit in Paris that
it was all premature as the market was still awaiting details on
how the initial public offering (IPO) would be done, but added
it could be a meaningful partnership for Total in Saudi Arabia.
"We may consider it," Pouyanne said, who also stated that
any final decision was "a matter of profitability and best
allocation of capital."
"It is not clear today how they want to do the IPO," said
Pouyanne, who added: "I'm sure that it would be a good
investment...because Saudi Aramco has a real business case."
The Saudi government plans to list up to 5 percent of Aramco
on the Saudi stock exchange in Riyadh, the Tadawul, and on one
or more international markets in the second quarter of 2018.
Analysts think this could raise $100 billion, based on
Aramco being valued at $2 trillion.
Pouyanne said: "With $1 billion, Total could acquire 0.1
percent, which is quite small."
Amin Nasser, chief executive of Aramco, who was also at the
summit, said plans for the IPO were on track as earlier stated.
He declined to comment further on the topic.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)