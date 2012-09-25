LONDON, Sept 26 Energy companies should not
drill for crude oil in Arctic waters because the environmental
risks are too high, Total SA Chief Executive Officer
Christophe de Margerie said in the Financial Times on Wednesday.
The newspaper described de Margerie's comments as the first
time a major oil company has publicly criticised offshore
exploration in the Arctic.
The risk of an oil spill in such an environmentally
sensitive area was simply too high, according to de Margerie.
"Oil on Greenland would be a disaster. A leak would do too
much damage to the image of the company," he said.
Earlier this month, Gazprom OAO delayed the start
of oil production at its Prirazlomnoye field, the first Russian
Arctic offshore oil deposit to be developed, due to safety
concerns.
The Arctic is seen as a key source in the next decade for
Russia, the world's largest oil producer.
Plans to drill for crude in the Arctic have raised concerns
among environmental activists, who launched protests last month
at the offshore platform that operates the Gazprom project.