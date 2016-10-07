GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar steady on data, but Trump's troubles weigh
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
(adds background, shares, statement link)
PARIS Oct 7 Total has agreed to sell its speciality chemicals business Atotech to private equity firm Carlyle Group for $3.2 billion, part of a $10 billion asset sale programme the French oil firm hopes to complete by the end of 2017.
Total said the sale price was equivalent to 11.9 times 2015 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the business which specialises in metallization, panel plating and corrosion protection.
* Atotech, which has a strong presence in Asia, has been on the block for several years.
* Business has 4,000 employees in 40 countries
* Total shares little changed, down 0.8 pct in early trade
* Full statement for Eikon users (Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by David Clarke)
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for annulling the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. officials said.