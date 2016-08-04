FRANKFURT Aug 4 France's oil giant Total
has invited chemicals Sinochem and a few
private equity firms to prepare final offers for German surface
finishing and metal plating company Atotech, people close to the
matter said.
Buyout groups including Cinven and BC Partners
have also made it to the second round of bidding for
the asset, which is expected to fetch more than 3 billion euros
($3.3 billion), the sources added.
Total, Cinven and BC Partners declined to comment, while
Sinochem was not immediately available to comment.
Berlin-based Atotech produces speciality chemicals and
equipment for printed circuit boards and semiconductors.
The industrial specialty chemicals sector has seen a number
of mergers and acquisitions recently as buyers pay rich premiums
for high margin business to offset sluggish growth in their
established markets.
($1 = 0.8988 euros)
