BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
PARIS, March 16 French oil and gas company Total plans to appoint Mark Cutifani, chief executive of mining group Anglo American, and Carlos Tavares, chairman of French carmaker Peugeot, as independent directors.
Cutifani will bring his knowledge of industry and the raw materials sector to the board, while Total will also benefit from Tavares' knowledge of the industrial world and the transport sector, Total said in a statement on Thursday.
Cutifani and Tavares will sit on the board for a period of three years if approved by shareholders during a May 26 meeting, it said. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.