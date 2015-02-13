LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - Total SA has appointed banks to arrange a European roadshow ahead of a potential multi-tranche euro-denominated hybrid bond issue.

Barclays and Citigroup are global coordinators and bookrunners, and HSBC and SG CIB are joint bookrunners on the potential deal.

Investor meetings will run from February 16th until February 18th.

Total is rated Aa1 (stable outlook) by Moody's and AA- (negative outlook) by S&P. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)