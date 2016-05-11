LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Total SA is set to price a 1.75bn
hybrid bond issue on Wednesday at a yield of 3.875%, according
to a market source.
The French oil major started marketing a perpetual non-call
six-year at yield of 4% area earlier on Wednesday, and later set
the yield at 3.875% as demand surpassed 5.5bn, according to a
banker on the deal.
Total indicated to investors that it was aiming to raise at
least 1bn from the transaction on Tuesday during the marketing
meetings.
Barclays and Citigroup are global coordinators. BNP Paribas
is active bookrunner alongside Barclays and Citigroup. Banca IMI
and UniCredit are passive bookrunners.
Total is rated Aa3 (stable)/A+ (negative) by Moody's and
S&P. The hybrid is expected to be rated A2/A-.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez)