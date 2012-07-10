PARIS, July 10 Total has become the
operator of the Brazilian Xerelete block located in the Campos
basin to strengthen its exploration and production activities in
the region, it said on Tuesday.
The block was previously operated by Petrobras.
"The transfer of operatorship from Petrobras to Total
follows an unanimous decision by the Xerelete partners and
approval by the Brazilian authorities," Total said.
Total and Petrobras each hold a 41.2 percent interest on the
concession while BP holds the remaining 17.6 percent.
The Xerelete field, located around 250 kilometres off the
coast of Rio de Janeiro, was discovered in 2001 in water depths
of 2,400 metres and contains relatively heavy oil.
Total plans drilling activities in 2013.