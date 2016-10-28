* Foz do Amazonas offshore drilling first since 2013 auction

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 28 Total SA plans to spend about $300 million exploring Brazil's Foz do Amazonas Basin in 2017, an oil prospect it invested in three years ago when it also purchased a stake in the massive Libra area, the head of the French oil company's Brazilian unit said on Friday.

The planned drilling in Brazil's far north shows a commitment to Brazilian expansion despite low world oil prices, Maxime Rabilloud, chief executive of Total's Brazilian subsidiary, said in a statement.

Total bought 40 percent stakes in five offshore oil exploration and production blocks in the Foz do Amazonas basin in 2013 and is the operator of the blocks. Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, and Britain's BP Plc each own 30 percent.

The drilling will be the first in the region off the mouth of the Amazon River since the auction. The region is considered one of the most promising frontiers in Brazil.

The move north comes as Total's global Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne and Rabilloud reaffirmed the company's commitment to develop Libra. The prized "pre-salt" crude reservoir off Brazil's southern coast has an estimated 8 billion to 12 billion barrels of recoverable reserves, one of the largest oil discoveries on the planet in recent decades.

Rabilloud said he had "full confidence" in working with Petrobras and Total's other partners in realizing Libra's potential.

At an industry event in Rio, Pouyanne and Rabilloud outlined plans to start their first output from the area in 2020, with a 180,000 barrel-a-day floating production ship. Total and its partners plan to install one similar-sized production ship a year in Libra for the following three years after that.

Petrobras, which owns 40 percent of Libra, is running the project as operator. Total and Royal Dutch Shell Plc each own 20 percent. China National Offshore Oil Corp and China National Petroleum Corp each own 10 percent.

