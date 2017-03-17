LONDON, March 17 French oil major Total's chief executive, Patrick Pouyanne, received a 25 percent rise in total pay last year to 3.8 million euros ($4.1 million), it said on Friday.

The company said Pouyanne's base pay was 1.4 million euros and the variable portion amounted to 2.4 million euros.

It also said that Pouyanne had been granted 60,000 shares under a long-term scheme, worth about 2.8 million euros at current prices. It also said that the company had committed to pay Pouaynne an annual pension of 691,000 euros, based on 20 years' service at the end of 2016.

Total is France's biggest company and generated larger profits than most of its rivals in 2016.

By comparison, the CEO of Total's bigger European rival Royal Dutch Shell, Ben Van Beurden, received a 60 percent increase to his total pay in 2016 to 8.263 million euros. ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by David Goodman)