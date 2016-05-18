PARIS May 18 Oil demand in 2016 will stay
strong, supporting prices, but the market is unlikely to
rebalance by the year end, the Chief Executive of French oil and
gas major Total, said on Wednesday.
Patrick Pouyanne told a French Senate committee that oil
demand rose sharply in 2015 to 1.8 million barrels per day
(bpd), increasing at about 2 percent in a single year.
"This year, experts see demand at about 1.2 million barrels
per day," Pouyanne said.
"Me and my team see it at about 1.4 million barrels per day,
which is still strong and means the market is rebalancing, but
will not rebalance completely by the end of the year, however,
it will somehow support prices," he added.
Oil futures have rebounded in the past days, hitting 2016
highs of nearly $50 per barrel due to supply disruptions in
Nigeria and Canada, from as low as $26 per barrel in January on
a global supply glut.
The Paris-based International Energy Agency, said in its May
forecast that global oil demand growth was broadly unchanged at
1.2 million bpd for this year, but said the risks to future
forecasts lay to the upside.
Pouyanne said the market was still being supplied and major
projects that were decided by oil companies some three to four
years ago when prices were high at about $100 per barrel, are
expected to enter into production around the year 2020.
"However, investments have fallen sharply and we are not
preparing production for the years 2019-2020," he said, adding
that investments have fallen from about $700 billion in 2014 to
$400 billion this year.
"At this rhythm, there could be a shortfall of supply and a
counter shock. There could be a shortfall of about 5 million
barrels in that horizon, which is a lot. All of this because
volatility has been extreme," Pouyanne said.
(Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by William Hardy)