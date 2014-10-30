* First major public appearance of new Total head
* Challenges European politicians to fight US ban

By David Sheppard
LONDON, Oct 30 The new head of French energy
major Total challenged Europe to fight Washington over
the U.S. oil export ban, in his first public appearance since
his predecessor Christophe de Margerie was killed in a Moscow
plane crash last week.
Patrick Pouyanne said on Thursday the export ban flouts
free-trade agreements and puts European and Asian refiners at a
disadvantage, making a bold appeal to European politicians.
"We need to fight and put this topic on the table," Pouyanne
said during a sometimes emotional appearance at London's annual
Oil & Money conference, where de Margerie had been a popular
speaker over the years.
"I hope the European Commission raises this issue ... the
refiners in Europe and Asia are suffering from one rule. That is
the U.S. cannot export oil."
Painted by some as a quieter figure to lead Total by
comparison with de Margerie - who was known as 'The Big
Moustache' for his charisma, risk-taking, and elaborate facial
hair - former refining head Pouyanne said he would keep the
company on the course set by his predecessor.
But his pointed comments on U.S. policy, made during a
near-45 minute long question and answer session that was met
with a rare standing ovation, suggested he has inherited some of
his flamboyant mentor's talent for controversy.
De Margerie was an outspoken critic of U.S. and European
sanctions against countries like Russia and Iran, arguing
business relations forge deeper ties between countries and
increase understanding.
He was also not afraid of making bold statements at odds
with many in the often conservative industry, saying oil
production would peak and struggle to keep up with rising demand
back in 2008 as prices raced to a record high near $150 a
barrel.
A minute of silence was held for de Margerie on Wednesday
during the traditional black-tie Oil & Money dinner and award
ceremony. The organisers placed a glass of Lagavulin whiskey, de
Margerie's favourite, next to an empty seat where the Frenchmen
sat last year.
Pouyanne said he agreed with de Margerie's stance on
opposing sanctions against Russia.
"My priority is to continue ... as if he were still alive,"
he told reporters in French after the session.
U.S. OIL BAN
The U.S. government is not expected to relax the crude oil
export ban in the near future, despite a shale oil revolution
that has put the country on course to become the world's largest
producer for the first time in decades.
"We are not negotiating crude oil exports with any countries
at this moment," Cathy Novelli, Under Secretary for Economic
Growth, Energy and the Environment told reporters at a trade
conference in Washington.
The Commerce Department notified two companies earlier this
year they could export minimally processed light oil, which many
U.S. refiners are not particularly well suited to processing.
But since the summer the department has put a hold on similar
applications from more than 20 companies.
Since early 2011 U.S. crude oil has fallen to a large
discount to international benchmark North Sea Brent, as
bottlenecks of oil have formed in the Midwest of the country.
The lower U.S. oil price has benefited many refiners in the
country, while plants in Europe and Asia have struggled with
overcapacity, weak demand and low margins. Some plants have
closed or sought government help, including some of Total's.
While the United States bans the export of crude oil - a
legacy of the Arab oil embargoes in the 1970s - it does allow
the export of refined products like gasoline and diesel, adding
to pressure on plants in other regions.
BIG TANKER
Before his death de Margerie had been looking at a possible
big merger or acquisition, the first under his leadership of the
company that was created by a merger of TotalFina and Elf in
1999.
Pouyanne did not comment on any merger plans during the
session, but said Total was best placed of the oil majors to
weather the near 25 percent drop in oil prices since June, with
a number of projects coming onstream in the next 24 months.
He said he would continue plans to reduce operating costs
and capital expenditure to return more cash to shareholders, but
said it was important to keep investing in future production.
Comparing the firm to a large oil tanker that cannot change
direction quickly, Pouyanne said the firm would always think
long term, and sought to reassure shareholders they were in safe
hands after the turmoil of the past nine days.
"The big tanker is strong and solid," he said.
