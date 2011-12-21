PARIS Dec 21 A subsidiary of oil major
Total has agreed to buy Exxon Mobil's 35
percent stake in Fina Antwerp Olefins, a Belgian chemicals
plant, for an undisclosed amount, the French group said on
Wednesday.
Total already owned 65 percent of the plant, which it says
is Europe's second largest for the production of base chemicals
products, including ethylene, propylene and benzene.
In October, Total unveiled a plan to merge its chemicals and
fuel refining arms, in a move to bolster the business
profitability. Total has been struggling for years with its
refining business in Europe due to poor margins and weak demand
for fuel products.