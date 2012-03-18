NEW YORK, March 18 Chinese authorities have
taken a 2 percent stake in France's Total, and the oil
and gas giant is open to further investment as it collaborates
with China on shale-gas and refining operations, The Wall Street
Journal reported in its online edition.
The Journal, citing an interview with Total's chief
executive, Christophe de Margerie, said the company reached a
pact with China's Sinopec to search for and produce shale gas.
Total is also in talks for the right to market fuel and
petrochemicals inside China.
China's State Adminisistration of Foreign Exchange now owns
2 percent of Total, according to the Journal. Total's CEO would
not have "any problem" if sovereign wealth fund China Investment
Corp wanted to take a further stake, the report said.
Neither Total nor Sinopec representatives could immediately
be reached for comment.
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski; Editing by Leslie Adler)