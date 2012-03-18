NEW YORK, March 18 Chinese authorities have taken a 2 percent stake in France's Total, and the oil and gas giant is open to further investment as it collaborates with China on shale-gas and refining operations, The Wall Street Journal reported in its online edition.

The Journal, citing an interview with Total's chief executive, Christophe de Margerie, said the company reached a pact with China's Sinopec to search for and produce shale gas. Total is also in talks for the right to market fuel and petrochemicals inside China.

China's State Adminisistration of Foreign Exchange now owns 2 percent of Total, according to the Journal. Total's CEO would not have "any problem" if sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp wanted to take a further stake, the report said.

Neither Total nor Sinopec representatives could immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski; Editing by Leslie Adler)