(recasts with Total denial)
NEW YORK/PARIS, March 18 Chinese authorities
have not taken a new stake in France's Total, a source
from the oil and gas company said on Sunday, denying a report in
the online edition of The Wall Street Journal.
The Journal, citing an interview with Total's chief
executive, Christophe de Margerie, said the company had reached
a pact with China's Sinopec to search for and produce shale gas,
and that China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange now
owned 2 percent of the French group.
Total's CEO would not have "any problem" if sovereign wealth
fund China Investment Corp wanted to take a further stake, the
report said.
"The Chinese have not taken a stake in Total since April
2008," a source at Total told Reuters, adding, "There's nothing
new."
The Chinese took a 2 percent stake in Total at that time.
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski and Muriel Boselli; Editing by
Leslie Adler)