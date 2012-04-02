(Changes second paragraph to read "even in a case of wilful misconduct" instead of "unless wilful misconduct was proven" follwing correction by company)

PARIS, April 2 The leaking Elgin gas well in the North Sea is costing Total $2.5 million per day in lost earnings and response costs, the group's Chief Financial Officer Patrick de la Chevardiere told analysts in a conference call on Monday.

The French oil major said it was not aware of any legal procedure against the group by UK authorities and that it was not liable for losses of production by other stakeholders at Elgin, even in a case of wilful misconduct.

While it was too early to give a total cost estimate of the accident, Total said the leak was costing the group $1.5 million per day in lost earnings and $1 million per day in response costs, including the two mobilised drilling rigs. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Greg Mahlich)