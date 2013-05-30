* Share price unmoved on news of Total CEO possible trial
* Stock at a discount, investors want risky capex spending
to pay off
* No obvious successor leaves de Margerie unchallenged
By Michel Rose and Muriel Boselli
PARIS, May 30 The colourful boss of Total
is unlikely to be felled by demands he stand trial
over alleged bribes to Iran as Christophe de Margerie enters a
crucial phase of his high-stakes turnaround plan for the oil
firm, with no clear successors.
De Margerie, nicknamed "Big Moustache" inside the company
which appointed him chief executive six years ago, is deep into
an exploration plan to drill more wells in difficult-to-reach
African and North Sea frontiers in order that Total meet future
output goals - and investors want him to stay and make it work.
"They're much more concerned in terms of what the company
can do in terms of production, capital expenditures, cashflow,"
said Iain Reid, an analyst with Jefferies in London and
best-rated analyst for Total on Thomson Reuters StarMine.
"(The cases) have been a wrinkle obviously, but all oil
companies have legacy legal issues somewhere around the world."
The Iran case came to a head on Wednesday when Total agreed
to pay $398 million to settle U.S. criminal and civil
allegations that it paid bribes to win oil and gas contracts to
Iran. Now a French prosecutor is recommending de Margerie
himself go to trial.
But the oil industry has been plagued by corruption
accusations for decades and one fund manager who owns Total
shares said it was no exception: "This sort of thing seems to be
commonplace in the oil industry. I have heard no discussion in
the investor community about (de Margerie) stepping down."
Instead, investors are more concerned about how close de
Margerie is to fixing Total's undervalued share price.
Currently trading at 39.7 euros, Total's stock is valued at
7.8 times 12-month forward earnings, a 7 percent discount on BP
and Shell and close to a 20 percent discount on
average to its global peers.
Total regularly missed its oil and gas production targets in
the past but analysts say de Margerie is now setting more
realistic aims. The big one now is the company's 2017 output
capacity goal of about 3 million barrels of oil equivalent a
day.
"Total used to be worse than peers setting pretty ambitious
targets and then failing to meet them. To de Margerie's credit,
in the last three years or so, the targets are more realistic,"
said Iain Pyle, analyst at Bernstein in London.
"The new strategy is starting to pay off. It's something
that takes a long period of time. When you increase investment
in high-risk high-return exploration, you don't expect returns
from it for a while, it could be 10 years," Pyle said.
SUCCESSION HEADACHE
De Margerie, a graduate of a regular French business school,
cuts an unusual figure in a company dominated by alumni from
elite French colleges and has sought to take the company away
from a conservative investment culture.
Industry insiders and some of de Margerie's supporters say
the Total boss's larger-than-life personality - and his address
book - would be very hard to replace.
He counts among business acquaintances both Myanmar's Aung
San Suu Kyi, who sought his advice in attracting investment to
the country, and Russia's Vladimir Putin who retained Total in
the huge Shtokman gas project in the Arctic at a time when other
Western companies like BP were being shown the door.
"He's the only big guy out there. I don't know and was never
told about who could be next," said a source at Gazprom, partner
with Total in a number of projects, including the controversial
South Pars field in Iran, to which the bribery case is related.
Another fund manager at a UK-based company invested in Total
said it had attempted to raise the succession issue with the
company because it currently lacked clarity.
"We wanted them to communicate to investors very clearly how
the board is thinking about de Margerie's succession. Not
because we feel he should retire at this stage but just because
as part of a good governance procedure we would like to have
some visibility into board planning around this issue."
Philippe Boisseau, head of Total's new energy division and
Patrick Pouyanne, who was tasked with the sensitive mission of
reducing the group's exposure to unprofitable European refining
sectors, are seen as credible long-term possibilities.
But both are seen to lack vital contacts at a time when
Western oil majors are increasingly threatened by rivals from
emerging markets such as China and Russia.
"With all the changes in the oil world, nobody could replace
him today," said a close adviser to de Margerie. "There must be
only about seven or eight leaders in the world with an address
book like his and none at Total. His successors are not ready."
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise, Dmitry Zhdannikov and
Claire Milhench in London; Editing by Sophie Walker)