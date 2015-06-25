June 25 French oil major Total is in
talks to sell its gas pipeline in the UK's North Sea to ArcLight
Capital partners, a U.S.-based private equity firm focused on
energy infrastructure, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar
with the matter.
The transaction, which may be worth about $1 billion, is in
an advanced stage of discussion, although talks may still fall
apart, Bloomberg said. (goo.gl/8L8zMO)
ArcLight may make the investment through its affiliate North
Sea Midstream Partners, Bloomberg said.
Representatives of Total and ArcLight Partners could not be
immediately reached for comment.
Europe's third largest oil company Total unveiled a plan
earlier this year to cut investments and jobs, and accelerate
its asset sales programme after taking a $6.5 billion writedown
last year because of weak oil prices.
