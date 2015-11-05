PARIS Nov 5 French oil major Total
said it had reached an agreement with the French government and
local authorities for the construction of a new rail line that
will bypass its Donges refinery, paving the way for new
investments at the plant.
The railway currently cuts right through the refinery on the
Atlantic coast, preventing it from being modernised.
Total had said an agreement on the rail line was a condition
of its decision to invest 400 million euros ($434.6 million) to
upgrade the plant and expand its gasoline production capacity.
The French government, local authorities and Total will each
pay a third of the full cost of the by-pass project, estimated
at 150 million euros, the oil company said in a statement.
Total expects the new line to be completed in 2021.
($1 = 0.9204 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan)