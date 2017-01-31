PARIS Jan 31 French oil and gas giant Total
is planning a network of electric vehicle charging
points at its petrol stations across France, the company's Chief
Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Tuesday.
"We plan to do it. We are thinking of how to equip our
stations with electric charging points," Pouyanne told
journalists at the sidelines of the SER renewable energy
conference in Paris.
Pouyanne said the company was looking at installing the
charging points mostly outside city centres and was talking to
car makers such as PSA.
"Our plan consists of looking at how to create a charging
point network around French highways to have charging points
every 150 or 160 km (100 miles)," he said, adding that there was
demand from clients.
"We are preparing the investment for it," Pouyanne said,
adding that Total is targeting about 300 petrol stations.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Geert De Clercq)