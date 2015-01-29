* ADNOC wants other oil firms to improve terms
PARIS/DUBAI, Jan 29 Total became the
first oil major to renew a 40-year onshore concession in Abu
Dhabi, putting its peers under pressure to improve terms after
the local partner said the French firm made the best offer.
The state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed
an agreement on Thursday with Total giving the firm a 10 percent
stake in the new concession to help operate the United Arab
Emirates' biggest oilfields.
Nine Asian and Western firms bid for stakes in the Abu Dhabi
Company for Onshore Oil Operations (ADCO) concession after a
deal with Western oil majors dating back to the 1970s expired in
January 2014.
Four oil majors -- ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell
, Total and BP -- had each held 9.5 percent
equity stakes in the ADCO concession since the 1970s.
After the deal expired last year, ADNOC took 100 percent of
the concession as political leaders in Abu Dhabi weighed up
whether to bring in Asian firms or stick with old partners,
industry and diplomatic sources said.
Shell, Total and BP have made new bids, while Exxon has
decided against bidding, sources have told Reuters.
The concession signed with Total was effective from Jan. 1,
2015, and covers Abu Dhabi's 15 principal onshore oilfields that
represent more than half of the Gulf emirate's production.
"Total is honoured to be the first international oil company
to be chosen ... and to be entrusted with the mission of
technical leader on two major groups of fields," Chief Executive
Officer Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.
ADNOC said in a statement that Total "presented the best
technical and commercial offers." More companies will be added
to the concession soon, ADNOC said.
A Total spokeswoman said the company's margin on the deal
was better than the previous concession, although commercial
details could not be divulged.
A Shell spokesman said the company had received a proposal
from ADNOC regarding the company's bid for the onshore
concession, giving no further details. BP declined to comment.
An ADNOC source told Reuters the firm is negotiating
separately with other companies to bring their offers in line
with Total's.
"Shell and BP could also get a 10 percent stake each as
Total," the ADNOC source said, adding that Korea National Oil
Corp. was likely to get a 5 percent share, if agreed on terms.
He did not elaborate on the remaining 5 percent stake.
U.S. firm Occidental Petroleum Corp, Italy's ENI
, China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC), Norway's
Statoil and Japan's Inpex have also bid.
An Inpex spokesman had no comment on Thursday.
Each company submitted two proposals -- one for a 5 percent
stake and another for 10 percent, with a one-year validity, but
bids were later extended.
The fields produce 1.6 million barrels per day and are
expected to reach 1.8 million bpd from 2017.
