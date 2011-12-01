SINGAPORE Dec 1 French oil major Total is arranging a sale of North Sea Forties crude to North Asia after favourable economics opened the West-to-East arbitrage window, traders said on Thursday.

Total would be the second oil major to take advantage of the open arbitrage after BP provisionally booked a Very Large Carrier to ship Forties to Asia in a rare shipment that could tighten supply in Europe.

