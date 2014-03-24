* Russia's gas supply relation to Europe would not easily
break down
* Tension over Ukraine unlikely to hit Yamal LNG project
* China's gas imports from Yamal seen "significant"
* Facing pressure from Yemen LNG to hike prices
By Meeyoung Cho
GOYANG, South Korea, March 24 Tension between
Russia and the West may spur the U.S. to speed up approvals for
more projects to export gas, said the head of a UK-based unit of
France's Total group, as Europe looks for other sources of fuel
supply.
European worries about the security of energy supplies have
grown since Russian forces seized control of the Crimean
peninsula from Ukraine this month. Moscow has in years past cut
gas supplies amid regional disputes.
Yet, the gas supply partnership between Russia and Europe is
not likely to fall apart easily, Philippe Sauquet, president of
Total Gas & Power, told Reuters in an interview on Monday.
"Even if we are concerned, ultimately we are confident. ...
There is a balance that has been achieved over time ... (and) we
anticipate this will continue," he said.
"Russia and Europe cannot at least easily divorce."
Sauquet is in South Korea for an international gas
conference this week.
Given the escalating risks in gas supply through Ukraine
from Russia, though, Sauquet said he thinks the U.S. congress
and energy policymakers will speed up the process on further
approvals for U.S. gas shipments.
Signals out of the United States have been mixed, however,
with some lawmakers wanting to maintain a slow approach on
export approvals. Others point out that quicker approvals would
not help in the current crisis as U.S. LNG exports are not
likely to be broadly available before 2017.
The U.S. Department of Energy is working its way down a list
of more than 20 applications for LNG export licenses. It has
approved six since 2011, but the first project is not expected
to begin exporting until late next year. The other five still
need approvals from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Sauquet also said the deteriorating relations between Russia
and the West is unlikely to affect Yamal liquefied natural gas
(LNG) project, which is in the early stages of development.
Earlier this month Total SA Chief Executive
Christophe de Margerie said it will keep investing in Russia and
its Yamal LNG project despite tensions over
Ukraine.
Yamal LNG will only start producing in a few years, and as
well it is mostly targeting Asian buyers, Sauquet said.
"Therefore, a real subject of debates is more on the
piped-delivery between Russia and Europe, rather than around LNG
projects," he said.
Russian gas producer Novatek, together with Total
and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), is developing the
$26.9 billion Yamal LNG project, which is due to deliver the
first seaborne gas by 2017 from the Arctic. Total, which has
been in Russia since 1991, owns 20 percent of the project.
Over Chinese gas demand from Yamal project, Sauquet said
that they are still discussing with CNPC to finalise the supply
volume, and just added the volume will be "significant."
He also confirmed the company has faced pressure to pay more
for the 2.1 million tonnes of liquefied gas it buys from Yemen
LNG every year, which are now mostly shipped to Asia.
But he declined to say how much of an increase might be
expected as talks are still under way.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Tom Hogue)