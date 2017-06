JAKARTA Nov 2 Gas and condensate production has commenced at Total's main Stupa platform in Indonesia's South Mahakam field, with gas production reaching 100 MMsfcd as of October 28, the company said in an official statement received on Friday.

The start-up of the operation, a joint venture between Total and Tokyo-listed INPEX Corporation is two months ahead of schedule. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Ron Popeski)