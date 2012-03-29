WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
PARIS, March 29 Total is still evaluating solutions to solve a gas leak on a North Sea platform, a company spokesman said on Thursday, adding the French oil group had sent fire-fighting boats near the zone in case of an explosion.
A flare is still burning less than 100 metres from where explosive natural gas is leaking. The company says the flare is necessary to purge any gas left in the platform, and that it should extinguish naturally in the next few days.
"We are still evaluating solutions," the spokesman said, adding it was a question of days before decisions were made. "We sent fire-fighting boats outside the security zone," he added. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Alison Birrane)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended wage negotiations past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that would cut the country's oil and gas production, industry representatives said on Saturday.