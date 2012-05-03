LONDON May 3 Britain has granted French oil
major Total approval to mount what is known as a
"dynamic kill" operation to try to stem a gas leak at its North
Sea Elgin platform.
The on-deck procedure involves pumping heavy mud into the
compromised G4 well. The Elgin platform was evacuated after gas
started leaking on March 25.
"The Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) has
granted Total environmental permits to a undertake a dynamic
kill operation to try to stop the gas release from the Elgin
well," DECC said on Thursday.
Britain's offshore safety watchdog, the Health and Safety
Executive, cleared the procedure.
The West Phoenix drilling rig will be positioned alongside
the abandoned Elgin platform to act as the pumping vessel.
"The dynamic kill operation is a major step for Total and
offers the quickest way to stop the release from the well. In
parallel, work is underway to drill a relief well as an
alternative solution. We continue to monitor the situation
closely," DECC said.