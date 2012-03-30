LONDON, March 30 French oil company Total is considering options to extinguish a flare on its Elgin North Sea gas platform that is leaking explosive clouds of gas, including a helicopter water drop, fire-fighting vessels and pumping nitrogen to starve it of oxygen, the UK's energy ministry said.

"Total has confirmed in their latest update to the Government's inspectors today that the flare remains lit but observations from the latest aerial surveillance suggest that the flame appears to be reducing in size," the Department of Energy and Climate Change said in a statement late on Thursday.