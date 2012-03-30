LONDON, March 30 Workers on French energy
company Total's North Sea Elgin platform repeatedly
raised safety concerns about rising gas pressure but were told a
leak "could not happen" only hours before one took place, a
trade union leader said on Friday.
"The workforce had raised their concerns to the Offshore
Installation Manager who in turn consulted with onshore
technical authorities at Total...they were repeatedly told that
a failure in Annulus C (the pipe casing) could not happen...and
even if it did, a design feature would prevent a gas leak," Jake
Molloy said.
"Several discussions between workers and Total technical
authorities happened throughout the preceding weeks, up to and
including a few hours before the event," said Molloy, the head
of the RMT union's section that represents offshore oil and gas
workers, referring to the leak that led to a total evacuation of
the rig.
A spokeswoman at Total in Aberdeen said she could not
immediately comment on the matter.