LONDON, March 30 Workers on French energy company Total's North Sea Elgin platform repeatedly raised safety concerns about rising gas pressure but were told a leak "could not happen" only hours before one took place, a trade union leader said on Friday.

"The workforce had raised their concerns to the Offshore Installation Manager who in turn consulted with onshore technical authorities at Total...they were repeatedly told that a failure in Annulus C (the pipe casing) could not happen...and even if it did, a design feature would prevent a gas leak," Jake Molloy said.

"Several discussions between workers and Total technical authorities happened throughout the preceding weeks, up to and including a few hours before the event," said Molloy, the head of the RMT union's section that represents offshore oil and gas workers, referring to the leak that led to a total evacuation of the rig.

A spokeswoman at Total in Aberdeen said she could not immediately comment on the matter.