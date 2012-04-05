LONDON, April 5 French oil major Total is flying a team of crisis engineers to inspect its leaking North Sea Elgin gas platform with a view to eventually plugging the well, it said on Thursday.

" Total confirms that a helicopter took off from Aberdeen at 10:30am (0930 GMT) today with the objective of landing on the Elgin PUQ (Process, Utilities, Quarters) to allow a specialised team to perform a reconnaissance mission of the Elgin wellhead platform and the G4 well, if it is safe to do so," a spokesman said.

The crew of eight aboard the helicopter is a mix of Total and Houston-based Wild Well Control staff.